Alia Bhatt admits to 'binge-watching' Bigg Boss OTT 2 for her sister Pooja Bhatt; says 'Would watch it in the middle of shoots'

Alia Bhatt, who has several films lined up in her kitty like Jigra, Love and War, and Alpha, continues to rule the Hindi cinema. Pinkvilla recently learned that Alia also has a love story in the pipeline. The actress is now gearing up for Vasan Bala's directorial venture, Jigra and recently sat for an interview with Allure Magazine ahead of its release. Alia admitted to 'binge-watching' Bigg Boss OTT 2 for her sister Pooja Bhatt and shared that she would be hooked to it in the middle of shoots.

During one of the segments for the international magazine, Alia Bhatt revealed that she watched Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in which her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt participated as a contestant.

"My sister was in it, so I was binge-watching that. You can clock in to the live camera and see the house live; I would watch it in the middle of shoots and work. But it was really nice because I found a whole new dynamic to my sister,” the Jigra star said.

In the same interview, Alia spilled the beans about her 'guilty-pleasure' show on Netflix that she started watching during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The actress stated that she watches Too Hot To Handle, the popular reality dating show.

Meanwhile, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will reportedly star in a love story. A source close to the development recently told us that Alia has identified a script for her next film after Love and War. It will be an "out-and-out love story".

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year in 2012. She has gained recognition after starring in movies like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more.

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt is Alia's half-sister. Both the sisters have 21 years of age gap between them. The senior actress-filmmaker was born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife, Kiran Bhatt. Alia is Mahesh and Soni Razdan's daughter. Her real sister is Shaheen Bhatt.

