Alia Bhatt can’t stop gushing over mama Soni Razdan’s Zee5 movie Yours Truly; ‘what a performance…’

Alia Bhatt has always worn her love for her mother, Soni Razdan, on her sleeve, and she never misses a chance to show it. Known for being one of her biggest cheerleaders, Alia recently took to Instagram Stories to shower praise on her mama for her heartfelt performance in the 2019 ZEE5 film Yours Truly. The actress gushed over Soni’s acting, calling it moving and beautiful.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post and praised Soni Razdan, writing, "Truly, what a performance," followed by a yellow heart emoji. Yours Truly premiered on ZEE5 in May 2019 and remains one of cinema’s underrated gems.

See here:

Alia Bhatt has consistently expressed deep admiration and love for her mother, Soni Razdan, both personally and professionally. Their close bond is evident through their collaborations and public interactions. In the film Raazi, they portrayed a mother-daughter duo, showcasing their real-life connection on screen.

Bhatt has often reflected on how her upbringing influenced her creativity and career. She expressed gratitude towards her mother, Soni Razdan, for allowing her ample television time during childhood, believing that this freedom nurtured her imagination and storytelling abilities.

Soni, in turn, has spoken about her parenting approach, stating that she raised Alia in a typical middle-class environment without any special treatment due to her potential stardom. She believed that treating her daughter like any other child was crucial to her grounded upbringing.

Alia also acknowledged her mother's dedication to her craft. She observed Soni's commitment to hard work, noting that despite language barriers, her mother would diligently learn dialogues and take on various roles across theater, television, and film.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha alongside Sharvari. This high-octane spy thriller is slated for a theatrical release during Christmas 2025. She is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand epic Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

In addition, Bhatt is reportedly in discussions with Maddock Films for a project tentatively titled Chamunda. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actress is quite impressed with a psychological supernatural thriller, which is likely to be her next big-screen outing after Love & War. Talks are ongoing, with an official announcement expected by the first quarter of 2025.

