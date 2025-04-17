Logout: Babil Khan reveals why he chose to do Zee5’s cyber-thriller; ‘message of film will remain evergreen….’

ZEE5's cyber-thriller drama Logout features Babil Khan in the lead role as a social media influencer. The film delves into the darker side of the internet and the risks that come with online fame. In a recent interview, Babil explained his reasons for taking on the project, adding that "the message of the film will remain evergreen as it deals with external validation."

Advertisement

While speaking about the premise of Logout to Connected to India, Babil Khan explained that the core structure of the film revolves around society's dependence on mobile phones and how they almost become an extension of ourselves on social media.

He went on to say that at its heart, the film explores the character's deep need for external approval. Babil pointed out that the protagonist gives up his self-respect and self-love in pursuit of an image shaped by others' opinions, ultimately blurring the line between his real identity and the one created online.

Reflecting on his decision to take up the role, The Railway Men actor shared that he was drawn to the project because its central theme, external validation, has always been deeply rooted in society, making the film's message timeless and universally relevant.

Logout is a cyber-thriller centered around Pratyush Dua, a popular social media influencer portrayed by Babil Khan. His seemingly glamorous life takes a dark turn when an obsessed admirer, Sakshi (played by Nimisha Nair), steals his phone.

Advertisement

What follows is a disturbing unraveling of events as she seizes control of his online persona, using it to manipulate and exploit. The film sheds light on the perils of virtual fame and the emotional vulnerabilities tied to life in the digital spotlight.

The Qala actor also shared that portraying a contemporary influencer and navigating the complexities of digital fame was a distinctive challenge for him, particularly because the character contrasts sharply with his own personality.

He expressed pride in being part of a project that highlights the often-overlooked, darker aspects of life online.

For those unfamiliar, Logout has been showcased at several notable festivals, including the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024. The film is directed by Amit Golani and also features Rasika Dugal in a key role.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gets permanent tattoo for brother Tony Kakkar after Sonu Kakkar allegedly cuts ties with them; WATCH