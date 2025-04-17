Alia Bhatt gets 'suspiciously emotional' after nailing effortless pull-ups; this video is all the gym motivation you need

Alia Bhatt enjoys a thriving career not only as an actor but also as a producer and a successful entrepreneur. While the actress is among the busiest stars in Bollywood, the diva manages to keep up her social media game. Most recently, the actress shared a video from her physical workout that drew enough traction on social media.

On April 17, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her workout session in the gym. In a short clip, the actress dressed in black athleisure was seen practicing pull-ups. The video consisted of glimpses from a couple of days that exhibited her hard work and resilience till she eventually nailed them.

Alia’s physical instructor was also seen standing beside, raising her spirits. It was accompanied by a caption that expressed, "Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it." She also added Hanumankind’s Run It Up song in the background.

Soon after the post debuted on Instagram, several internet users flooded the comments section hyping her up. A fan wrote, "Of course you could & YOU DID," another fan called her, "Fittest mom on this planet." A third fan stated, "nothing goes to waste when you work hard" and another user mentioned, "Proof that if you decide to. You can do EVERYTHING!"

In addition to this, several fans hailed her as an inspiration, as one comment read, "Wow you are true inspiration for many girl there's nothing that you can't do!" and one fan commented, "First pull up is very special."

On the professional front, Alia has an exciting line-up of projects, including Alpha and Love & War.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led YRF Spy-Universe film created by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It also features Sharvari in the lead role and is set to release later this year on Christmas 2025.

She will then be reuniting with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal on-screen with Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic romantic saga will grace the silver screens next year on March 20, 2026.

