Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt exude sophisticated charm as they arrive hand-in-hand at Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration; WATCH

Since the Kapoor Family is celebrating the birth centenary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, we got to see a glimpse of several stars from the family. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the event hand-in-hand. The actor looked charming in a black bandhgala sherwani and surprised fans with a mustache. On the other hand, Alia looked gorgeous in an elegant saree.

The couple's arrival was a highlight at the event as they mesmerized everyone with their sophisticated looks. Kapoor looked charming in a classic black bandhgala sherwani, surprising fans with his new mustache. His hair was styled neatly and he carefully guided his wife inside the crowded event.

On the other hand, Alia looked breathtaking in a white saree adorned with floral designs. She styled it with a dainty necklace, subtle makeup, and kept her hair open that framed her face.

Take a look:

In one of the interesting moments from the event, the Animal Kapoor saw a big picture of his grandfather in the poster behind him and posed alongside it with Alia Bhatt. It reflected Ranbir's deep love for Raj Kapoor.

We also saw a heartwarming family moment where the couple posed for a picture alongside Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and their mother, Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima looked graceful in a golden ethnic outfit with open hair.

While Neetu looked elegant in a silver salwar kameez paired with a red necklace and minimal makeup. The Darlings actress adorably hugged her mother-in-law in a tender moment, highlighting their camaraderie.

Apart from the family moments, Ranbir also took time to go ahead and pose with the paparazzi who were covering the event. They cheered for the actor, and Kapoor, known for his grounded personality, patiently took selfies with them.

Another interesting sight that caught attention at the event was when a fan dressed in one of Raj Kapoor's iconic looks from the 50s was seen at the event. Ranbir and Alia took the moment to pose with him as they carefully admired his look showcasing their respect for the Barsaat actor.

Apart from them, the event was also attended by other members of the Kapoor family. In addition, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more marked by their presence at the event. This celebration will honour the legacy and contributions of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor to the Indian cinema.

