Aadar Jain admits doing ‘timepass’ for 4 years before Alekha Advani on their Mehendi function: ‘It’s a secret…’

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently hosted their mehendi ceremony, an intimate celebration with loved ones. The gathering saw the presence of Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and other close family members. The event was filled with touching moments, including an emotional speech by Aadar. During his address, he admitted spending four years doing "timepass" before meeting Alekha, calling it a "secret" in a lighthearted confession.

During their Mehendi ceremony, Aadar Jain expressed his heartfelt love for Alekha, sharing how he had always wanted to be with her but never had the chance. Reflecting on their journey, he humorously remarked that she had unknowingly sent him on a 20-year detour of "timepass." However, he added that the wait was worthwhile, as it led him to the moment where he could finally marry the woman of his dreams.

Aadar continued his heartfelt speech, expressing his love for Alekha Advani. He declared, “I love you, and it was worth the wait.” He added, “It's a secret; I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

Aadar Jain and Alekha took their relationship to the next level in September 2024 when they got engaged, making it official with a heartfelt social media post. Aadar had described their bond as "my first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever," capturing the attention of fans who had been following their love story.

Before Alekha entered his life, he was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The two were frequently seen together at public events, family gatherings, and Kapoor celebrations, including festive occasions and Armaan Jain’s wedding. However, they parted ways in 2023.

Interestingly, Alekha and Tara shared a warm rapport. Alekha once playfully referred to herself as the 'third wheel' in a photo featuring Aadar and Tara. Reports also suggest that she joined them on a Paris vacation in 2022.