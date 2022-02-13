Alia Bhatt reveals next 10-year plan is to build her production house: Want to tell unpredictable stories

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her first big theatrical release in two years with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Even though the actress was seen in projects like Sadak 2 during the pandemic, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stands out for several reasons. Apart from acing the acting department, Alia has also stepped foot in the production space and her first project Darlings, as a producer, will be releasing this year.

In a recent chat with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion, Alia Bhatt was asked why did she decide to take on the "burden of production" while she was at the top of her acting game. Replying, Alia said, "It is not a burden if - A: You are recognising the potential of the script and at the end of the day you are putting it together and if I'm being a producer, I'm getting a percentage over the profits. It's a great thing for me. It's not like I'm not going to make money. But for me it's never been about the money. It's actually about - If I have reached 10 years in the industry where I think I'm in a good position to support new work and new talent. It is not only about fueling my engine but now use that fuel and fuel other engines as well."

The actress had launched Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021 and her first project is already wrapped up.

Elaborating on her future plan, Alia said, "At the end of the day, we're all contributing to cinema, the magic of movies. I realised why can't I be a part of the creative production process. It is not about line producing or bringing the finance. It is about putting a project creatively, holding the director or the writer's hand and maybe not always starring in the film. That's something I want to do. If you ask me my next 10-year plan, it is in building my production house."

The actress was asked what is the "larger ambition" she has as a producer. An excited Alia said, "Funding new voices, telling beautiful stories. Heart-touching, emotional, sometimes one strange psychological thriller. Like that. I want to tell stories that are unpredictable. I don't think I can do the big tentpole films. I don't think I can produce films like that..I don't have the mind for it and that requires another mind and ability all together."

Adding, "The kind of warm, fuzzy, life-touching films we see on OTT, those are the kind of films I want to produce. The ones which start a conversation. My mind is going more towards that," Alia said.

In 2022, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra.

