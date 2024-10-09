All We Imagine as Light: Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winning film to release in India in November and open MAMI Film Festival?

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which snagged the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, is set to grace Indian theaters this November. In exciting news, it has also been selected to kick off the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival!

Yes, you heard that right! Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's feature debut, All We Imagine As Light, has made the nation proud by clinching the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film is now set to open the 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, premiering on October 18. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, this film is co-produced by petit chaos (France), Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth (India), with distribution handled by Spirit Media. Anticipation is building for its theatrical release across India, slated for November, as reported by PTI.

The Malayalam-Hindi film All We Imagine As Light premiered in select theaters in Kerala on September 21, courtesy of Rana Daggubati's production house, Spirit Media. This official India-France collaboration, featuring Chalk and Cheese Films and Another Birth from India alongside France's petit chaos, made its theatrical debut in France on October 2.

Payal Kapadia, who made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the esteemed Grand Prix at Cannes in May, expressed her enthusiasm for the film's release across India. She shared, "I am so excited for the India release this November! I hope that many people go to watch it. It is such a wonderful feeling for any filmmaker," according to PTI.

The story, set in Mumbai, follows three women—Nurse Prabha, her younger roommate Anu, and Parvati, a hospital cook. Their lives intertwine as they embark on an unexpected trip to Ratnagiri, allowing them space to reflect on their personal choices.

Advertisement

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, running from October 19 to 24, 2024, promises a celebration of global cinema, featuring over 110 films in 50+ languages, including various genres and formats. With its opening film shining a light on Mumbai, the festival is set to be a cinematic spectacle.

ALSO READ: All We Imagine as Light Movie Review: Payal Kapadia’s award-winning film acts as a binocular into the lives of migrant workers in Mumbai