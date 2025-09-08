Dhanashree Verma addresses negative PR for her and how respect in marriage is a responsibility post divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal may have been divorced and have even moved on, but that never stops them from talking about their past. The choreographer-turned-actress has participated in Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise and Fall. In the recent episode, she was heard talking about her ex-husband and revealed that she is not interested in love. She even touched on several topics, such as being disrespectful to the other person, etc.

Dhanashree Verma talks about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal

We all know that after the divorce, Dhanashree Verma has been labeled a gold digger by fans. This happened after Yuzvendra Chahal wore the ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt. In fact, in an interview with Raj Shamani, he even revealed many issues in their marriage, which led to considerable discussion and criticism of the choreographer. Recently, in an episode of Rise and Fall, Verma spoke about taking responsibility for respecting the other person in a marriage.

“Sabke hath mein apni izzat hoti hai (Every person is responsible for their respect), and when you’re in a marriage, you’re responsible for the other person too, their respect also is your responsibility. I could have been disrespectful too, you think I don’t have things to say, as a woman? But he was my husband, I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact, I was married to him,” said Dhanashree. Further, the influencer revealed that she is not interested in love anymore. “I’m not cynical about love, maybe that’s a harsh word, but I’m not interested.”

Dhanashree Verma has been on the receiving end after the divorce. Talking about this, she said, “If you want to portray yourself in a good light, we would let our work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image?”

Verma also stated that the amount of negative PR done about her is not going to help Chahal or anybody, and it’s simply a waste of time. She questioned, “And why do you need to clean the image, when no one is saying anything? That’s what denotes respect and maturity. You had a relationship at one point; how can you not respect it?”

Dhanashree concluded by saying, “When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have a fear. We live in a country that we know supports will be favoured to one particular side, still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional, but it’s okay, please, everyone be happy.”

About Rise and Fall

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who is best known as one of the judges in Shark Tank India, will be hosting the show, Rise and Fall. Produced by Banijay Asia and distributed by All3Media International, the new reality TV show will premiere on Amazon MX Player.

Rise and Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British TV series of the same name. It will feature 16 contestants who will be locked inside a house for 42 days. The participants will be divided into two classes, the Rulers and the Workers. While the former will enjoy power, the latter are expected to rely on wit and determination.

