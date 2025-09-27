Who is Dhanashree Verma? 5 lesser-known facts about child actor, choreographer and rising star with 24 crore net worth

Dhanashree Verma has earned a lot of fame in recent years. Following her entrance into the Indian entertainment industry, the actress has gained a fandom of her own. Amid all the rumors surrounding her personal life, she has risen above to participate in OTT shows and build a career for herself. Today, on her 29th birthday, we take a look at a few surprising and unknown facts about her.

1. Child acting

Did you know that Dhanashree Verma was a part of Karishma Kaa Karishma? Before stepping into acting for a big role, many may not be aware that she was among the many child actors in the famed children’s show led by Jhanak Shukla. Her other dance ventures include participation in LSD 2: Love, S*x Aur Dhokha 2 (2024), Bali: Pyaar Chahiye (2021), and Jassie Gill & Simar Kaur: Oye Hoye Hoye (2021).

2. Dentistry

Before kickstarting her life as a choreographer, Dhanashree Verma worked as a dentist at multiple clinics in Navi Mumbai. She made that possible thanks to her degree from the famed DY Patil Dental College. Among the many patients that she saw during her days in the field, one of the most famous ones happened to be actor Ranbir Kapoor, who visited for a consultation.

3. Shiamak Davar’s Disciple

While her career as the owner of the dance academy named Dhanashree Verma Company has worked fairly in her favor, it may not be known to many that she received training from the Bollywood star, Shiamak Davar, who has choreographed for many hit songs.

4. Birthday twin with her mom

The dancer and reality TV star shares a birthday with her own mom! Sharing the happy news with her 6.1 million fans on Instagram, Dhanashree Verma called her birth-giver, her ‘twin’, and celebrated their happiness with moments from their past 29 years as the dedicated mother-daughter duo.

5. Acting debut in Telugu Cinema

While her past work has been mostly behind the scenes, Dhanashree Verma is gearing up for her big screen appearance. All set to join the Telugu film Akasam Daati Vastaava, produced by Dil Raju, she will display both acting and dance in the project. Her acting debut is all set for an October premiere.

