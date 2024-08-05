Alpha: Sharvari Wagh talks about working on Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller; calls it 'masterclass in learning how to do action'

Sharvari Wagh is currently enjoying the success of her recently released films, Munjya and Maharaj. She has two upcoming movies in the pipeline, where she will showcase her action skills: Vedaa, starring alongside John Abraham, and Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt. The actress recently discussed her experience performing action scenes in both Alpha and Vedaa.

In a recent chat with Variety, the Munjya actress opened up about her Yash Raj Films spy thriller Alpha and mentioned, "Alpha will be more hardcore for me, and I feel every day being on the sets of ‘Alpha’ is a masterclass in learning how to do action."

Pinkvilla initially reported that Alia Bhatt would star in a female-led film within the YRF Spy Universe. The filmmakers have now officially announced that the title of the movie is Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The 50-second teaser video opens with the YRF Spy Universe logo and includes Alia’s strong voiceover revealing the title. It also gives a preview of the film’s engaging background music.

The actress is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

Talking about Vedaa, Sharvari credited co-star John for mentoring her in action scenes, describing his influence as a game changer. She referred to him as her mentor both on and off-screen.

She shared her experiences during their training sessions in Jodhpur and Mumbai, emphasizing Abraham's dedication and patience in guiding her through her first action film. Recalling her initial confusion on set, Sharvari mentioned how, on the first day, she felt overwhelmed by the information given to her and turned to Abraham for help.

He assured her to simply follow his instructions, which became her approach to every action sequence in the film. She also noted that Abraham patiently answered all her questions throughout the process.

