Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia supports John Abraham post his 'idiot' comment; 'it's more than just an action film'

John Abraham created waves on social media by aggressively reacting to a journalist's demand at his latest film Vedaa's trailer launch on August 1, 2024. The journalist had asked John to bring something new instead of coming with action films every time. This irked the actor who told him to watch the film first and then criticize it. He also went on to ask, "Can I call out bad questions and idiots?" Now, John's co-star Tamannaah Bhatia has taken his side by posting a heartfelt tweet in which she praised the actor and the whole Vedaa team for their efforts.

Tamnnaah Bhatia took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a note that read, "Don't judge Vedaa by its cover." She further continued and said that the movie is more than just an action film and her friend John Abraham who is "one of the nation’s favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered."

Explaining her point, the actress said that John is telling a different kind of story through action this time, thus showing how deeply the genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today. She also praised director Nikkhil Advani and actress Sharvari Wagh and wrote that she's excited that Advani is 'returning to the director's chair after 6 or 7 years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation'. "I can’t miss on mentioning #Sharvari here and how I just can’t wait for y’all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again!", she added.

While being humble about her contribution to the film, the Stree 2 actor said that it's modest but she's "genuinely soo excited about its release and to have partnered with John, Nikhil sir, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and the entire crew of Vedaa." She concluded by saying that the film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films in India, and she feels everyone would love to experience it on the big screen.

Vedaa is releasing in the cinemas on August 15 along with two other big releases i.e. Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. Interestingly, Tamannaah has a special appearance in Stree 2 as well which features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. A special dance number titled Aaj Ki Raat ft. Tamannaah from Stree 2 was released a few days back and has received a good response from the audience.

