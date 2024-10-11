Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Megastar greets fans outside his bungalow; netizens can't keep calm

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful stars that Bollywood has ever produced. His birthday is celebrated like a festival among his fans, who gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, since morning to catch a glimpse of him. Big B didn't disappoint his fans; he came out, greeted the huge crowd with folded hands, and graciously received their wishes.

A video on Instagram shows Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 82nd birthday today, greeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. They had been waiting for him since the early hours of the day, and Big B made their day by greeting them with folded hands. Netizens loved his gesture and shared their wishes for him in the comments.

Take a look:

He was dressed in a golden kurta with a shawl in his signature look. As soon as he came out, the fans started cheering happily and wished him well. Some fans even brought flowers for the veteran actor, who looked pleased after meeting his fans.

The megastar has worked in the Hindi film industry for over five decades and continues to impress audiences with his work. Moreover, Big B cares a lot about his fans and often greets them outside his home, Jalsa on Sundays.

Apart from the fans, several other Bollywood actors, like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and more, wished him as well. Before this, on August 2, his "second birthday," fans wished him with the same enthusiasm, and the actor took to X to thank them. For the unversed, on August 2, 1982, he was revived by doctors following a near-death accident on the sets of Coolie.

He wrote, "My love and greetings for all your blessings for August 2.. I am unable to reply to them individually.. so accept this as my response.. blessed (folded hands and red heart emoji), I shall make an effort though, time permitting."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan, co-starring Rajinikanth. He is presently hosting the new season of his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will next be seen in Aankh Micholi 2.

