THROWBACK: Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed after receiving touching birthday messages on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors who has repeatedly proved that age is just a number for him. Big B is quite active both on and off-screen, even in his 80s. Recently, the legendary actor returned to hosting as he launched the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During his birthday celebrations on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 last year, Amitabh Bachchan experienced an emotional moment. He could not hold back his tears after witnessing everyone grandly mark his special day and receiving heartfelt messages from his fellow celebs and admirers. Big B was spotted searching for tissues as he got overwhelmed by the precious surprises.

In the episode of the quiz-based show, Sr. Bachchan folded his hands to thank the audience as well as the team of his show for putting in effort to make his day memorable. His eyes welled-up as he stated, “Aur kitna rulayenge aap, ab bas kardo. Mai sabh ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri baari aagai (How much more will you make me cry? I used to give everyone tissues, but now I need one).” The 82-year-old actor shared that his birthdays celebrated on the KBC platform are the best.

Besides this heart-touching moment, viewers also saw musical performances and celebrities like Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Chiranjeevi, and Boman Irani, conveying their wishes to the iconic actor. Former KBC winners Babi Tawde, Himani Bundela, and Jaskaran Singh also participated in the celebration. Audiences were seen donning hoodies featuring Amitabh’s image.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. At that time, his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan surprised him as they joined him briefly for the episode. In addition, the actor's other family members, like his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda, sent their wishes through video messages.

For the uninitiated, Amitabh sir has been presenting Kaun Banega Crorepati for 15 years now. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad. The superstar has starred in over 200 Hindi films in his five-decade career. He is a proud recipient of various honors, including four National Film Awards in the Best Actor category and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

