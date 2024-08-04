WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa as Sunday ritual; grandson Agastya Nanda joins with folded hands

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry, and we get proof of this every Sunday when the veteran actor performs his Sunday ritual of meeting and greeting fans outside his Jalsa home. Today, August 4, the ritual became extra special as the Sholay actor was joined by his grandson and actor Agastya Nanda.

A video on Instagram shows Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans gathered outside his Jalsa to catch a glimpse of their favorite megastar. The veteran actor was seen greeting them with a big smile on his face while his grandson Agastya Nanda was adorably waiting behind.

Agastya came to meet the fans when his grandfather asked, and he was seen folding his hands and smiling. Big B wore a hoodie and pants, while The Archies star wore a white traditional outfit.

Take a look:

Big B recently expressed his gratitude to his love for showering immense love on his second birthday. For the unversed, August 2 holds great significance for Amitabh Bachchan and his fans. The actor was born on October 1, 1942, and exactly 40 years later, on August 2, 1982, he was revived by the doctors following a near-death accident on the sets of Coolie. Since then, it's celebrated as his second birthday.

The megastar took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted his 5091th tweet, expressing his gratitude towards fans. "My love and greetings for all your blessings for the 2nd of August .. I am unable to reply to them individually .. so accept this as my response .. blessed (folded hands and red heart emoji) i shall make an effort though time permitting."

One fan wrote, "Thank you so much, sir! Your love and blessings have brightened up our day. We are honored by your kind wishes and will treasure your love. Your love and blessings mean the world to us! Thank you, sir. Your kindness and generosity are a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all!"

Another fan shared a BTS picture of the veteran actor from the sets of Coolie and wrote, "Sir your words are all blessings for us and if you consider our wish to be good, then nothing can be better than this. Stay blessed and always be healthy and happy Sir. Charan Sparsh"

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. Big B played the role of Ashwatthama in the epic science fiction movie. The Telugu film also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Saswata Chatterjee. The 81-year-old megastar also has Vettaiyan, an action drama in the pipeline, co-starring Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Agastya, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is gearing up for the film Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

