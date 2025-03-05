Amitabh Bachchan reveals getting superstitious during IND vs AUS match: ‘All kinds of permutations and connotations begin…’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, known for delivering some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, remains a powerhouse both on-screen and off. Beyond acting, he actively engages with fans through his blog, sharing personal insights and reflections. Recently, he revealed an intriguing side of himself, his superstitions during the India vs. Australia match. As the game unfolded, he admitted that his mind was flooded with endless permutations and connotations, influencing even the smallest details, like where and how he sat while watching the match.

Amitabh Bachchan, an ardent sports enthusiast, recently shared his quirky superstitions while watching India vs. Australia Champions Trophy semi-final. Taking to his blog, the legendary actor wrote, “The Match .. cricket .. to decide the FINALS .. and all kinds or permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body.”

He revealed how every little action, where he sat, how he positioned his legs, whether his shoes were on or off, became a matter of deep contemplation as he tried to navigate the tension of the match.

The superstar admitted to second-guessing every move, recalling moments when watching the game seemed to bring bad luck. As the match progressed, he found himself obsessing over every small detail, adjusting his posture, shifting his legs, and even debating whether to move during ad breaks. The suspense kept him locked in his own mental game until India clinched victory spectacularly.

With the finals ahead, Big B humorously noted that the cycle of superstitions would begin all over again. Reflecting on the nature of the human mind, he acknowledged how even the most rational thinkers can't escape these little rituals, especially when it comes to cricket.

Meanwhile, India secured a thrilling victory in the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Tuesday, pulling off the highest-ever run chase against Australia. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats, with Virat Kohli emerging as the standout performer.

His remarkable 84-run innings played a crucial role in guiding the team to a four-wicket triumph. Adding another milestone to his career, Kohli surpassed yet another record set by Sachin Tendulkar, paving the way for India’s entry into the 2025 Champions Trophy final.