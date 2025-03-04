Anushka Sharma is elated at Travis Head’s wicket as she attends India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final

India clashed against Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Anushka Sharma was present at the match as she came to support the team and her husband, Virat Kohli. She was elated at Travis Head’s wicket, and a picture of her reaction surfaced on the internet.

Today, March 4, 2025, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium as India and Australia faced each other in the semi-final. Australia was batting first in the match, and Travis Head was dismissed for 39 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy took the crucial wicket, with Shubman Gill making the catch.

Anushka was seen celebrating the wicket as she stood up and clapped. The actress was dressed in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. She accessorized her look with bracelets and black sunglasses.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s reaction here!

Netizens shared more pictures of Anushka Sharma from the match and gushed over her beauty. One person said, "she's beauty she's grace," while another wrote, "She's got the prettiest face." A user stated, "Ayee she's looking so pretty and cutee." Many others left red heart emojis.

Earlier, Anushka was seen during the India vs New Zealand match, which was the last game of the group stage. Her reaction to her husband Virat Kohli’s wicket had gone viral on the internet. As Glenn Phillips took his catch, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had her hand on her head and a surprised expression on her face.

In one video, Anushka was captured sharing a sweet moment with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s son Ahaan. She playfully interacted with the little one and smiled at him.

Anushka Sharma has been a constant support for Virat Kohli. She never fails to acknowledge his achievements. During the match against Pakistan, Virat made a stunning century. Anushka lauded him with a special post on her Instagram Stories. She captioned Virat’s picture with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Meanwhile, Australia made 264 runs in the semi-final. If India chases the total, they will be playing the final on March 9 against New Zealand or South Africa.