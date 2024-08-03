Amitabh Bachchan sends 'love and greetings' to fans for showering him with blessings on second birthday; Find more

The date August 2 holds great significance for Amitabh Bachchan and his fans. The actor was born on October 1, 1942, and exactly 40 years later on August 2, 1982, he was revived by the doctors following a near-death accident on the sets of Coolie. Since then it's celebrated as his second birthday. Today, on August 3, 2024, Big B thanked his fans for sending him good wishes on the day.

The megastar took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted his 5091th tweet in which he expressed his gratitude towards fans. "My love and greetings for all your blessings for the 2nd of August .. I am unable to reply to them individually .. so accept this as my response .. blessed (folded hands and red heart emoji) i shall make an effort though time permitting"

Like always, fans showered Amitabh Bachchan with immense love in the replies section. "Thank you so much, sir! Your love and blessings have brightened up our day. We are honored by your kind wishes and will treasure your love. Your love and blessings mean the world to us! Thank you, sir. Your kindness and generosity are a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all!" wrote a fan of Big B.

Another fan shared a BTS picture of Amitabh from the sets of Coolie and wrote, "Sir your words are all blessings for us and if you consider our wish to be good, then nothing can be better than this. Stay blessed and always be healthy and happy Sir. Charan Sparsh"

A fan who vividly remembered the day wrote, "We can never forget August 2nd… the heart breaking day for all of us. No internet to give us the health news. The whole family did fasting and prayers. Those prayers had so much power as it came from heart. I don’t have courage to watch the movie Coolie which changed your world."

For those who don't know, when Amitabh Bachchan met a fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie and was in a "clinically dead" condition, millions of fans prayed for his revival. Thanks to the selfless love and prayers of fans and the hard work of doctors, he recovered and the rest is history.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD in which he played the character of Ashwatthama and received huge accolades. The film also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan among others in pivotal roles.

