5 Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi movies to watch that prove their acting prowess

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the Hindi film industry for several decades. Fondly known as Shahenshah of Bollywood, Big B has worked with many stars in Hindi cinema, including the late actress Sridevi. Both the actors collaborated in a handful of firms in Bollywood. There are a total of five Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi movies that you can enjoy with your family. The films listed below speak volumes of their acting prowess.

So, if you wish to watch their films, then this is for you.

5 Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi movies that prove their acting prowess

1. Khuda Gawah

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, and Danny Denzongpa

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 1992

Genre: Action/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi in the leading roles, Khuda Gawah was released in 1992. While Big B, played the role of Badshah Khan, Sridevi was cast in the dual role of Benazir/Mehendi.

The story revolves around Badshah Khan falling in love with Benazir and how he travels from Afghanistan to India to find the killer of her father. Directed by Mukul S Anand, Khuda Gawah was the third collaboration of Big B and Sridevi.

2. English Vinglish

Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2012

Genre: Family/Comedy

Where to watch: Zee5

Directed by Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish starred Sridevi in the lead role. In the film, Sridevi played the role of Shashi Godbole, an entrepreneur, who sells homemade sweets and snacks. Adil Hussain was cast as her husband, Satish Godbole. Amitabh Bachchan played a cameo in the movie.

The film is about Shashi navigating her journey by learning English through a course and gaining self-respect during the process. Sridevi as Shashi meets Amitabh Bachchan as his co-passenger on a flight. Their camaraderie was the highlight of the 2012 film.

3. Aakhree Rasta

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, and Jaya Prada

IMDB Rating: 7

Release year: 1986

Genre: Crime/Action

Where to watch: Zee5

Directed by K Bhagyaraj, Aakhree Rasta featured Amitabh Bachchan in triple roles. The story revolves around Big B’s character David D’ Costa who is falsely accused of murdering his wife, Mary D’ Costa, played by Jaya Prada.

Bachchan also played the role of D Costa’s son, James, and his friend (Anupam Kher)’s son, CID inspector Vijay. Sridevi was cast as Vijay’s girlfriend, Vinita Bhatnagar. The film was released in 1986.

4. Inquilaab

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, and Kader Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Release year: 1984

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, Inquilaab was their first collaboration in Hindi cinema. Directed by T Rama Rao, the film was released in 1984.

While Big B played the role of Amarnath, Sridevi was cast as Asha in the movie. The film also starred Utpal Dutt, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor, and Nirupa Roy.

The story revolves around Bachchan’s character, Amarnath aka Amar who is a well-educated man but struggles to get a job. Kader Khan, who plays the role of a politician Shankar Narayan, trains Amar to be a police officer. Shankar then uses Amar in his criminal activities.

5. Bombay Talkies

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan, Saqib Saleem, and Vineet Kumar Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2013

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Bombay Talkies, an anthology film, was released in 2013. It featured four segments as short films directed by filmmakers like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar.

One of them starred Amitabh Bachchan as himself. Big B marked his special appearance in the Kashyap segment titled Murabba. It featured Vineet Kumar Singh as Vijay, who traveled from Allahabad to Mumbai to fulfill his father‘s last desire. Vijay’s father requests him to offer the megastar a portion of homemade murabba and then bring the remaining half for himself.

Sridevi was a part of Apna Bombay Talkies, the song from Bombay Talkies, along with other popular actors. Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapoor and others were featured in the track.

The anthology also starred Randeep Hooda, Rani Mukerji, Saqib Saleem, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ranvir Shorey in key roles.

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Saath Hindustani in 1969. Touted as the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi made her debut with Solva Sawan in 1979. Sridevi's last film before her demise was Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's Zero. Sridevi made her cameo appearance in the 2018 film.

With movies like Shahenshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Amar Akbar Anthony and more, Amitabh Bachchan has made his fans swoon over him with his acting skills. His other notable films include Kala Patthar, Sharabi, Shamitabh, Bhramastra, Sholay, and more.

Big B was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Dulquer Salman.

