Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane as he drops UNSEEN pics from 1954 Scout Days: ‘Those learnings still being practised’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Kalki 2898 AD. Big B received special praise for his groundbreaking role, and the movie turned out to be a commercial hit. Despite his hectic schedule, Bachchan always makes time to share unseen photos from his collection with his fans. On August 1, 2024, to mark Scout Day, the actor took a trip down memory lane and posted a picture from his 1954 Scout days in Allahabad.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram and his Tumblr blog, Big B recalled moments from his Scout days in 1954. In the photos, a young Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed in his Scout uniform, looking almost unrecognizable. In the second picture, he poses with his classmates and teacher for a group photo.

The caption read, "Those good ol’ days of Boy Scouts .. the special scarfs .. the badge .. the special salute .. Baden Powell its Founder .. and how many of those learnings still being practised".

Check out the post here:

"... oh gosh those were the days at BHS, Allahabad .. and the scouting experiences with the troop and the visitor of the head of the Scouts from Australia and how he remembered the number of autographs he signed .. quite remarkable .. and these pictures of all rather grim looking scouts, even I find it difficult to recognise me .. though I still remember most of the others .. strange is it not how you remember those early days and have problems remembering the recent meets," Big B mentioned in his blog.

On June 9, The Piku actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself dressed in winter attire, despite the summer heat. In the picture, he is smiling and pointing at the camera. He captioned the post, “In the summer heat of 45 degrees… wearing snow attire…!!! Work… work is worship (prayer emoji).”

Additionally, on his X account (formerly Twitter), Big B posted a behind-the-scenes photo with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, from their upcoming project. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to, “Father and son working together in one place; soon, this remarkable duo will present their work on stage.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon appear alongside Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated film Vettaiyan. The movie is written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

