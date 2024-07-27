Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are not hosting any post-wedding party at London's Stoke Park, confirms hotel: 'In the interest of accuracy...'

Anant Ambani married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, concluding a whirlwind of celebrations. Following this, reports suggested that the Ambanis planned to host a series of opulent wedding parties in London. However, the hotel has now issued a statement, dispelling these rumors and putting an end to the speculation.

Hotel issues statement regarding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding party

Taking to Instagram, the lavish seven-star hotel refuted the reports and clarified that it will not be hosting any wedding events at its estate this summer.

The post read, "At Stoke Park, we don’t usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation and in the interest of accuracy, we’d like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer."



It further mentioned, "As always, we are committed to our future vision for the estate as a world-class hotel and golf course and will continue to work with our stakeholders and local community to deliver this."

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

For those who may not be aware, Anant and Radhika's relationship spans six years. They had their 'roka' ceremony in December 2022 and got engaged at a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai in January 2023. Their pre-wedding celebrations started in March 2024 in Jamnagar, followed by an opulent European cruise featuring performances by Katy Perry, The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Shakira, and others.

After these extravagant events, the Ambani family returned to Mumbai for the Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, wedding, and reception, all held at the Jio World Convention Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony to bless the newlyweds. The wedding celebration also saw the presence of American personalities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Following their wedding in Mumbai on July 12 and a series of receptions and post-wedding events, the newlyweds revisited Jamnagar on July 16, 2024, where they received a warm welcome from numerous well-wishers.