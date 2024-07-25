Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding party to be held at Stoke Park Hotel in attendance of Prince Harry, Boris Johnson? REPORT

There’s no party like that of Ambanis and you surely don’t need any proof of it. The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a five-month-long celebration. What’s more exciting is that the party isn’t stopping anytime soon and the family has reportedly reached London for the post-wedding celebrations.

A latest report published in The Sun reveals several insights into the planning of the Ambanis including the location and a few guests expected to attend.

Details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding celebrations

The report suggests that the party will be held over the next two months. Mukesh Ambani has block-booked his iconic seven-star London’s Stoke Park Hotel till September to host the who’s who of his likes. Among the many attendees, Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson are expected to join the celebrations.

The British tabloid’s source revealed, “The Ambanis don’t do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months. The cost is chicken feed to them. Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor says she started ‘panicking’ at Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower; reveals why Shikhar Pahariya and Anant Ambani also joined them

All you need to know about the Stoke Park property

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries acquired the iconic Stoke Park estate in 2021 for £57 million. This 300-acre property was closed soon after for renovations and remains closed to the general public. Financial Times reports that this has created friction between the Ambanis and the local community because as per the lease, this estate was meant to be used as a commercial property rather than a private residence.

Situated in Buckinghamshire outside London, Stoke Park is a grade II-listed, seven-star hotel that includes a mansion, golf courses, and tennis courts. Now all such conversations must rest for a while as Ambanis have themselves booked the entire property for the next two months, detailed HT.

It is also suggested that around 850 golf club members have been asked to avoid the club until the celebrations conclude.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are 'very enthusiastic and hardworking', says Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding choreographer