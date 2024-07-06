Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Orry lip-syncing Justin Bieber’s song with him makes Ananya Panday ask ‘Why are you shouting at him?’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet took place on July 5, 2024, with singer Justin Bieber lighting up the night with his infectious energy. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, making it a memorable bash. Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, shared a clip of himself with Justin on social media, which prompted reactions from his BFFs, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor react to Orry's whole-heart lip sync with Justin Bieber

Orry shared a video on Instagram from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet night, and we are absolutely loving it. In the video, Orry can be seen wholeheartedly lip-syncing to Canadian singer Justin Bieber's chart-topping song Baby. We simply can't get over Orry's pure dedication and energy while singing, which even made Bieber blush for a moment.

Reacting to the video, Ananya Panday commented, "Why are you shouting at him?" Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor expressed her affection with an "I love you" comment.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

The event, hosted at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featured an Indian Regal Glam dress code. The festivities were attended by several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vedang Raina and many more.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Following the sangeet ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja will be conducted on July 8, followed by a celebration for the bride and groom on July 10. Anant and Radhika's wedding, termed 'Shubh Vivaah,' is scheduled for July 12, 2024, at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The festivities will proceed with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, 2024, where guests are encouraged to wear formal Indian attire.

The concluding event, 'Mangal Utsav' (the wedding reception), will occur on July 14, 2024, featuring an Indian chic dress code.

