Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh interact with Isha’s baby girl; fans can’t stop gushing

In less than two months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to become parents of their first child. The actress is currently enjoying her last leg of pregnancy. But that hasn’t stopped her from going to work, attending social events, and relishing delicious food at eateries across Mumbai.

At the wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the actress and her husband arrived wearing stunning outfits. At the event, the soon-to-be-parents met with the groom’s sister Isha Ambani, and her little daughter Aadiya. Check out the viral image!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh interact with Isha Ambani’s daughter

The fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are excited to watch the couple hold their baby in their arms and take them to places. But there’s still some time before that could happen. Hence, when the celebrity couple was spotted interacting lovingly with Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya, netizens went ‘awww’.

An image from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding function went viral that showcases the Piku actress, and the Gunday star standing with Isha holding her daughter in her arms. Looking at the picture, one can guess that the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani is sharing a little anecdote about her daughter with the couple.

Take a look:

Fans gush over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talking to Isha Ambani’s baby

Soon after the image went viral on social media, their fans couldn’t stop gushing over the parent-to-be. A user penned, “In two months they will have their own munchkin to hold,” while another penned, “They will have their little millionaire and trillionaire soon.” Many others showered the couple with love.

Take a look:

At the event on July 12, DP got dressed up in a maroon and gold Indian outfit. She accessorized her look with a choker and matching earrings and tied her hair in a sleek tight bun. As for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, he looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Ranveer was one of ‘Anant’s Squad’ who set the stage on fire at the baaraat of the groom.

