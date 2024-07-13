Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose together in UNSEEN pic; don't miss actress' moment with Big B

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024. The actress looked stunning in a dark red suit adorned with heavy work, and her pregnancy glow was irresistible. In a new picture from the wedding, she is seen posing with her husband Ranveer Singh, and chatting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh beam with joy in UNSEEN pic

In the unseen picture from Anant and Radhika's big day, The Fighter actress looks splendid as she poses with her husband Ranveer Singh alongside the groom's brother Akash Ambani. We are simply enamored by her pregnancy glow and can't take our eyes off her.

In another picture, the Pathaan actress is seen engaging in a heartfelt chat with her Kalki 2898 AD co-star, Amitabh Bachchan.

Check it out here:

Ranveer Singh sets the mood at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Ranveer Singh brought his infectious energy to the star-studded celebrations, dazzling everyone with his dynamic dance moves alongside various celebrities and industry friends.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Luis Fonsi captivated the audience with an electrifying performance of Despacito, showcased in a video posted on Instagram. The singer looked stylish in a black bandhgala outfit embellished with golden embroidery.

Advertisement

Sharing the stage with Luis were Ranveer Singh and cricketer Hardik Pandya. They danced their hearts out, creating a memorable moment. Actress Ananya Panday also joined the trio during their spirited performance.

Check out the video here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

International stars including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas were among the distinguished guests invited by the Ambanis and the Merchants. Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others.

After the grand Lagan ceremony on July 12, the wedding celebrations will proceed with the Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony on July 13, followed by the wedding reception on July 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds receive a grand griha pravesh; Priyanka Chopra blesses the couple