Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Luis Fonsi makes Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya and more go crazy over his iconic Despacito song; WATCH

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, who is best known for his song, Despacito, was one of the attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12. Fonsi opted for a traditional outfit for the grand event.

The singer set the stage on fire during his performance at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

Luis Fonsi performs Despacito, Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya enjoy

In a video posted on Instagram, Luis Fonsi can be seen giving his electrifying performance as he sings Despacito on the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The singer looks dapper in a black bandhgala outfit with golden embroidery over it.

He is joined by actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Hardik Pandya on the stage.

Luis can be seen performing some dance steps as he enjoys the moment with Ranveer and Hardik. Actress Ananya Panday also tags along with the trio during the performance.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to this video

Many netizens reacted to the clip featuring Luis Fonsi, Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ananya Panday. An Instagram user wrote, "Hardik dancing with full enthusiasm."

"Hardik and Ranveer Singh have done an amazing dance," a comment reads. "No one can match Ranveer's energy," reads a comment.

"You guys are dancing bawal," an Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

Earlier, on July 11, Luis Fonsi dropped an Instagram story featuring a video of him travelling to India. In the clip, Fonsi was seen chilling inside a flight. As per his Instagram story, the singer came from Miami, Florida.

Apart from Fonsi, Calm Down singer Rema also graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last night. Rema performed his 2022 song on the occasion. His live performance was attended by Salman Khan, Anant and others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's other international guests

The Ambanis and The Merchants also invited international stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others. United Kingdom's former Prime Minister Borris Johnson and Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee also attended Anant and Radhika's lavish wedding.

Coming back to Luis Fonsi, his music video, Despacito also features Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee.

