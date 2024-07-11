Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: PM Modi to attend, entire Gandhi family to skip Mukesh Ambani-hosted ceremony? Reports

Businessman Mukesh Ambani is hosting a grand wedding ceremony for his youngest son Anant Ambani who is all set to exchange vows with Radhika Merchant. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai’s BKC on July 12 amid the presence of who’s who across the world. What remains a point of discussion on the internet is which politicians will grace the occasion that is ruling headlines globally.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding

As per a report published in Free Press Journal, PM Modi will grace the occasion to bless the couple on their big day. If he does, he’ll be one the biggest faces to be present at the celebration that has been holding the world’s attention for the last few months. For the unversed, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already arrived in Mumbai earlier today to attend Anant and Radhika’s wedding.

While leaving for Mumbai, the politician told PTI at Kolkata airport, "I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going.” Banerjee also added she will also be meeting NCP president Sharad and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray.

Will the Gandhi family give Mukesh Ambani-hosted wedding, a miss?

A report published by ABP News claims so. It was on July 4, 2024, that Mukesh Ambani himself visited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath to personally invite her and son Rahul Gandhi to the wedding but the latter was the most unlikely to attend since the start. For the unversed, Rahul had repeatedly attacked the Ambanis during his recent election campaign.

On the contrary, Sonia Gandhi's family has always had close ties with the Ambanis since the time of Dhirubhai Ambani and she will reportedly extend her wishes for the couple soon after they tie the knot. The portal revealed that other than her no one from the Gandhi family will attend or comment on the Ambani wedding.

Some other prominent political faces likely to attend the wedding include Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray family, and Devendra Fadnavis all of them who have been personally invited by the Ambanis.

