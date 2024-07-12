Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas glam up for date night ahead of couple’s big day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on July 11 to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which is finally happening on July 12. The actress and her singer-husband received a warm welcome from paps at the airport and they also happily posed for them.

Now Priyanka has shared a stunning picture with Nick Jonas in which both of them can be seen ready for a date night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve couple goals in their latest pic

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with Nick Jonas in which both of them are dressed to kill. The couple knows how to slay and they always do it with perfection, and it's no different this time. From the outfits to the way they pose together, everything is to die for.

The fans have been going gaga over Nickyanka's latest picture and it's all over the social media soon after she posted it.

Priyanka arrives from Dubai to attend Anant-Radhika's wedding

Priyanka traveled to Mumbai straight from Dubai and shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram. Her first in-flight Instagram story had a video featuring clouds. "Something so satisfying about descending through the clouds." As the flight entered Mumbai, Priyanka shared her love for Mumbai Monsoon with another video.

Soon after that, she posted a picture featuring her and Nick holding each other's hands along with their travel diary. Priyanka is extremely close to the Ambani family. The actress couldn't attend the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple and fans were looking forward to seeing her and Nick at the wedding. With the couple finally in Mumbai, it's now a matter of hours before the fans witness them creating magic with their looks.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff while she has already wrapped another project titled Heads of State. The actress is expected to make her comeback in Bollywood with the much-awaited Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

