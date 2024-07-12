Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Salman Khan enjoys Calm Down singer Rema’s performance with groom; Ranveer Singh, Suhana, Ananya groove

The Ambanis and the Merchants are on the last leg of the extravagant wedding of their kids, Anant and Radhika. Therefore, it has to be a memorable one. To make the baraatis dance their hearts out like no one is watching, the billionaire family brought in Calm Down singer Remo.

The international singer can be seen taking over the stage with Veer Pahariya, Ananya Panday, and others as Salman Khan moves with the groom. Check it out!

Salman Khan grooves to Remo’s performance on Calm Down

After months of hosting pre-wedding functions and preparations, it has finally come down to this day, July 12, when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will finally become man and wife. The baraatis have already left for the wedding venue, and it’s something no one has ever seen before.

From Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra dancing to rumored love birds, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina doing special performances, it has it all. An inside video from the gala shows international singer Rema performing his song Calm Down for the celebrities.

In the clip, groom Anant can be seen standing with Salman Khan, his father Mukesh Ambani, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others as Rema sets the stage on fire. Along with the singer were Veer Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya, and others on the elevated floor, dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

The following clip shows how the star-studded audience wasn’t completely satisfied with just one performance of Rema. Hence, they started screaming ‘once more,’ encouraging the singer to sing the peppy number again.

B-town celebs who arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day

The by-lanes of Bollywood are empty today as almost all big names from the industry have gathered under one roof to watch the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others arrived at the event. Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas also flew down to bless the couple.

