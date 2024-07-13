Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Video of Ranbir Kapoor patiently listening to a man is going VIRAL for funny reason; Internet can't get over it

During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony, something caught fans' eyes, and we are completely in awe of it. Yes, you heard it right—our very own Ranbir Kapoor's viral gesture from the ceremony is spreading across social media for all the right reasons, and we can't agree more that he is truly a gem! Check it out here

Ranbir Kapoor's kind gesture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding wins hearts online

A video featuring Animal actor is currently circulating on social media from Anant and Radhika's wedding. In the video, Kapoor is seen enjoying the festivities with his wife, Alia Bhatt, when suddenly a man dressed in a white outfit approaches him and begins speaking. Kapoor patiently listens, and what happens next is truly heartwarming.

The man presents a business card to Kapoor, who graciously accepts it and tucks it into his pocket, assuring the person that he will reach out to him.

Check out the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony with his wife Alia, and the duo looked splendid in traditional outfits. Ranbir donned a shimmery kurta pajama, while Bhatt opted for a gorgeous saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse and exquisite jewelry.

Check out the pictures here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Several Bollywood celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajinikanth, Rajkummar Rao and many more have arrived for the Lagan ceremony.

The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, and are now officially husband and wife. After the Shubh Lagan ceremony, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

