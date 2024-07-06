PICS: Alia Bhatt looks oh-so-beautiful in black lehenga as she decks up for Anant-Radhika’s Sangeet; fans ask ‘Where is Ranbir Kapoor?’

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her upcoming films like Jigra and Alpha, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday night. Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her at the event.

On Saturday, Alia dropped the pictures of her latest look on her Instagram handle.

Alia Bhatt dazzles in latest sangeet look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen channelling her inner diva as she poses for a photoshoot. Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest look from the event.

In the first photo, the actress is posing in the front of mirror while holding the digital camera in her hand.

Alia wore a black and golden velvet lehenga with heavy embroidery for the event. The 31-year-old actress completed her look with a big pair of silver earrings. She kept her hair open.

Alia's caption consisted of a black heart and sparkles emoji.

Check out the pictures of her latest look:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others reacted to her post

Alia Bhatt's post received the attention of many netizens including her sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima commented on it saying, "Love the look." She added a fire emoji at the end.

Advertisement

A few Instagram users asked Alia about Ranbir Kapoor.

"Where is my hottie Ranbir," a fan wrote. "Where is Ranbir," another comment reads.

"WHERE IS MISTER RANBIR KAPOOR?" reads a comment.

A section of them praised Alia's beauty. "Black never looked prettier," a fan wrote. "You gorgeous lady," another comment reads.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2023 American film, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She also worked in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani the same year.

Alia now has filmmaker Vasan Bala's directorial venture, Jigra. The film also stars Jason Shah, Vedang Raina, and Aditya Nanda in crucial roles.

The actress also has director Shiv Rawail's movie, Alpha. The action thriller is produced by Yash Raj Films. It will be a part of the YRF spy universe. Sharvari Wagh has also joined the cast of Alia's film.

ALSO READ: Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari begin filming YRF Spy Universe movie; title announcement video is enough to get you excited