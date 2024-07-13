Anant-Radhika Wedding: SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, AP Dhillon and more set stage on fire; Anupam Kher gives peek into 'wedding of the century'

The internet is currently buzzing with inside glimpses of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding that took place on July 12. For the unknown, the couple is already married. But that hasn’t stopped celebs from having a gala time at the star-studded soiree.

A while ago, senior actor Anupam Kher shared a fun glimpse from the biggest wedding of the decade. Don’t miss out on Shah Rukh Khan having a gala time.

Anupam Kher drops an inside glimpse featuring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others

Almost every celebrity from Bollywood has arrived to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their big day. Among the scores of impressive inside glimpses coming in from the video was a fun video posted by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Taking to his Instagram, Kher shared a clip from the ‘Wedding of the Century.’ On the stage were Indian artists like Mika Singh, AP Dhillon, Daler Mehendi, and Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal, who made celebs dance to the tunes of their music.

Joining them on stage were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, groom Anant Ambani, Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr. Nene, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Hardik Pandya, Varun Dhawan, Veer Pahariya and many others

Check out the video below:

A peek at the guest list at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Advertisement

After months of planning, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally got married on July 12. The couple looked stunning as they took part in the traditional wedding ceremonies and became man and wife. To bless the newly-wedded couple, all of B-town arrived donning their best outfits and jewelry.

While SRK, Salman, Ranveer, Ranbir, Arjun, Veer, Ananya, Shanaya, and Sara set the baaraat and stage on fire, they were joined by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Arpita Khan Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Sachin Tendulkar, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others also stepped in style.

International celebs like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, John Kerry, Stephen Harper, and others were spotted attending the wedding.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: John Cena heads back after attending couple's big day