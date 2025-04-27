Watch: Suhana Khan's CUTE reaction to paparazzi is unmissable as she spends time with BFF Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, best friends since childhood, continue to show the world what true friendship looks like. Growing up together in the spotlight, the two have remained inseparable. Together, they have witnessed life’s milestones, from school days to now, and shared the glamour of Bollywood.

On April 26, Ananya and Suhana were spotted together again, charming fans with their natural and playful chemistry. In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Ananya, Suhana, and Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey were seen exiting a building. The highlight of the video was when Suhana, unaware of paparazzi, spotted a camera and burst into an excited, shy laugh, playfully hiding her face.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with love, praising Suhana and Ananya for their heartwarming bond. One user commented, "Suhana is so cute, very natural," while another said, "Ananya is so cute," along with a trail of red heart emojis.

Not long before this adorable moment, Ananya, Suhana, and Kesari 2 actress's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco were seen enjoying a lunch outing. The trio was clicked a few days back at a restaurant in Khar West. Although they made separate entries and exits to avoid attention, the paparazzi managed to capture them.

Ananya kept her look casual yet chic in a white sleeveless top and matching jeans, while Suhana wore a white crop top paired with a blue shirt and jeans. Ananya, later, gave fans a peek into their day by posting glimpses on her Instagram Stories. She shared photos of the restaurant's cozy interiors and their meal, and even posed with Suhana. Ananya was also seen carrying an adorable Chanel bag, a nod to her recent achievement as Chanel’s first-ever brand ambassador from India.

While rumored lovebirds Ananya and Walker avoided posing together, he was seen leaving the restaurant shortly after the SOTY 2 actress. Reports suggest that Ananya and Walker first crossed paths during Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. Though Ananya has not publicly confirmed the relationship, Walker has been spotted supporting her career milestones, including the release of the Kesari 2 trailer earlier this month.

Walker Blanco, a former model from Chicago and a wildlife enthusiast, now working at Vantara, seems to be good friends with Ananya's BFFs, too.

