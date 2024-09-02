Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday says she was doing 'internal acting' first day on sets after coming from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL

Ananya Panday is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series, Call Me Bae. But before starting to shoot for the Colin D'Cunha show, she was a part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and her yet-to-be-released movie, CTRL. Hence, it took her some time to adjust to the set of the eight-episode series. During an interview, she admitted doing internal acting on the first day of the shoot.

While talking to PTI, the Dream Girl 2 actress recalled working with the director of Call Me Bae. Ananya Panday said she was being very subtle. “I was doing internal acting,” she stated. However, she was also quick to add that Colin D'Cunha wasn’t impressed with it. Hence, he told her, “This will not work here, you need to put the energy up.” So, it took them a couple of days to find their rhythm. Eventually, they found the tone together and shot the series, which will premiere on Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

In the same chat, she also admitted that working on the web series was like a breath of fresh air. She recalled enjoying coming on sets, having fun, and playing with each other after working on Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller, CTRL and the 2023 coming-of-age drama film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

For the unknown, Call Me Bae is an upcoming comedy-drama TV series written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It narrates the story of a rich Delhi diva who suddenly loses everything and is forced to struggle in Mumbai to make ends meet. Helmed by Colin, it is produced under Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s production house, Dharmatic Entertainment.

While Ananya is leading the show, she is also joined by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. A month later, Chunky Panday’s daughter will also be seen in CTRL with Vihaan Samat. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her next project titled Shankara.

