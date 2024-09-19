Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video star Triptii Dimri recalls ‘mean things’ relatives told her parents; ‘No one is going to want to marry her’

Despite having done critically acclaimed movies like Bulbbul, Laila Majnu, and Qala, Triptii Dimri earned household recognition after starring in Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film gave her career a massive boost but did you know her parents had to face several mean comments in her early years?

Recently, while speaking on Kay Beauty by Katrina's YouTube channel, Triptii recalled the time when she first decided to be an actor. She hailed from Uttarakhand and was born and brought up in Delhi. Dimri recalled that moving to Mumbai was a tough decision for her, including the fact that an actor’s life expects her to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room.

Triptii Dimri recalled, “There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

Dimri added that at one point in time, she was confused and losing hope as there would be no work when she woke up. The actress said that she didn’t also have the option of going back to her parents and saying, “No, I have not done it”. In the same conversation, Triptii admitted her parents were extremely overjoyed and proud after the release of her debut film - Laila Majnu.

Soon after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-fronted Animal’s success, Triptii emerged as a national crush and she also reacted to the same at a recent event. “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films were released, they spoke about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft,” the actress said calling herself fortunate.

Later this year, Triptii has three big releases lined up. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 with Kartik Aaryan, and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

