Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Exclusive vegetarian dishes to wide variety of Varanasi chaats, here's what menu curated by Nita Ambani featured

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally got married on July 12, 2024, and a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was organized a day later on July 13. The family gears up to host a reception today, July 14 but the updates from the wedding day continue to storm social media.

The latest information is about the food that was served to the guests on the couple's big day.

The exotic and delicious wedding menu of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

As per Bombay Times, the wedding menu of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had more than 2500 dishes curated by none other than Nita Ambani herself. The wedding menu included Indian chaats, global cuisines, and some trendy Instagram dishes as well.

Can we consider an Indian wedding complete if there's no chaat? For Anant and Radhika's wedding, there was a wide variety of Varanasi special chaats, including Pani Puri, Dahi Bhalla, Plain Sohal, Bhalla Papdi, Chura Matar, and more. Reportedly, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi's Kaashi Chaat Bhandar and was so impressed with their flavors that she decided to get them on board. Another highlight among the variety of chaats was Ratlam's famous Garadu Chaat.

The versatility of coconut was on full display as there were 100+ coconut-based dishes on the menu served by an Indonesian company.

Exclusive vegetarian dishes

Ambani family served a wide variety of exclusive and world-class vegetarian dishes to their guests by top chefs like Virgilio Martínez and Avinash Martin.

Virgolio's menu served dishes like cashew rolls, mountain chimichurri, smoked tomato, extreme altitude seeds, fresh cheese, Amazonian cassava textures, coconut milk, aji limo with saffron, and dates and lentil triangles with pistachio tiger's milk.

Avinash Martin served traditional Goan and Portuguese dishes like glazed king oyster mushroom xacuti, tender coconut carpaccio, jeeresal pancake, and asparagus and pine nut caldin.

The beverages included specialties like Madras filter coffee, rabri lassi, and caviar-topped tiramisu.

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding was attended by some of the biggest Indian and international celebs, like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more.

As the family gears up to host a wedding reception today, it is again expected to be attended by top celebrities.

