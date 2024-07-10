Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Soon-to-be bride and groom radiate joy in UNSEEN pics from haldi ceremony

Mukesh Ambani is leaving no stone unturned for his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on July 12, 2024, and ahead of that, the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. On July 8, the Haldi ceremony took place. The festivities were graced by several Bollywood celebrities who looked stunning. Now, unseen pictures of the bride and groom are circulating on social media, captivating our attention.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all smiles in UNSEEN pictures from haldi ceremony

Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleena Nathani, posted on her Instagram account and shared some pictures of Anant and Radhika from their Haldi ceremony. In the first picture, Anant and Radhika are all smiles as they pose together. In the second and third pictures, the soon-to-be-married couple cannot seem to take their eyes off each other, and we are completely captivated by their affection.

For the Haldi ceremony, groom Anant opted for a mustard yellow kurta paired with white pajamas featuring intricate designs all over. He styled his hair tied back and looked handsome as ever.

Meanwhile, bride Radhika looked resplendent in a yellow lehenga. What particularly caught attention in her ensemble was the floral chunni, along with her floral neckpiece, chuda, and maang tikka. Her floral Haldi look truly stole the show.

Check out the pictures here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, Sara Ali Khan, and Manushi Chhillar attended the Haldi ceremony.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding, titled 'Shubh Vivaah', will take place on July 12, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The celebrations will extend to July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are asked to wear Indian formal attire.

The festivities will conclude on July 14, 2024, with a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) featuring an Indian chic dress code.

