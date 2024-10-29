THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar put Karan Johar in tough spot for not counting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In his career spanning more than three decades, Akshay Kumar has worked with several actresses, including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, and more. The superstar also collaborated with former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai in Khakee (2004) and Action Replayy (2010). There was a time when Akshay put Karan Johar in a tough spot for not counting his co-star Aishwarya among Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar to name the most stunning actress while giving three options, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a deleted rapid-fire round, Akshay asked KJo, "Why Aishwarya's name is not there? Now, I am not answering that one."

While Karan felt "terrible" for not mentioning Aishwarya Rai in the list, Akshay shared that he wondered why KJo didn't put her name there. The show host was left speechless.

Akshay Kumar has worked with Deepika Padukone in Housefull and Chandni Chowk To China. Akshay collaborated with Kareena Kapoor in movies like Ra.One, Good Newz, Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, and Gabbar Is Back.

Akshay and Katrina's movies include Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan, and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, in an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar spoke about the comedy genre being treated lightly in Bollywood and how it should be taken on a serious note.

"Comedy ko log itna halka kyun lete hain hamari industry mein?...Maine aaj tak nahin dekha hai ki the best film award goes to a comedy film (Why is comedy treated lightly in our industry? Till today, I have never seen that the Best Film award goes to a comedy film)," the Khel Khel Mein star said.

Akshay Kumar is making a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the upcoming film will be released in theaters on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali.

The third part of the Singham franchise also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor is cast as an antagonist in the film.

