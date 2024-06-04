11 best Chitrangada Singh movies that are awesomely unmissable

Over the years, Chitrangada Singh has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry and has emerged as one of the undisputed talented actresses among her clan. Here are some of the best Chitrangada Singh movies that stand as proof of her versatile craft. Read on.

11 best Chitrangada Singh movies to keep you hooked on a weekend watch:-

1. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: PLEX

In Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chitrangada Singh played the character of Geeta Rao who is a strong-willed woman stuck in a love triangle during the turbulent 1970s. Her character is playful yet sharp in nature and that makes it one of her must-watch performances of all time.

2. Yeh Saali Zindagi

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Arunoday Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: YouTube

Chitrangada Singh stars as Priti in this one playing a singer whose life turns chaotic due to her association with gangsters and her romantic involvement. Her performance is mysterious and holds a great grip on the movie’s narrative.

3. Desi Boyz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Advertisement

In Desi Boyz, Chitrangada Singh plays the character of a no-nonsense economics professor named Tanya Sharma. Her role as a serious yet romantic woman in the otherwise light-hearted and humorous plot makes it a worthwhile watch.

4. Inkaar

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Inkaar, Singh plays the character of a confident and ambitious advertising executive Maya Luthra who confronts workplace harassment. Her powerful performance stands out largely making it one of the best Chitrangada Singh and Arjun Rampal movies to watch.

5. Baazaar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Baazaar, Chitrangada Singh plays the supportive yet assertive wife of a ruthless stockbroker. Her character Mandira Kothari provides a moral compass in the high-stakes world of finance and a narrative that is worth giving a watch.

Advertisement

6. I, Me Aur Main

Cast: John Abraham, Chitrangada Singh, Prachi Desai

IMDB Rating: 4.7

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Chitrangada Singh stars as Anushka Lal, a successful and independent music producer. Her performance as a strong-headed woman makes this one of the best John Abraham and Chitrangada Singh movies of all time.





7. Sorry Bhai!

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Sharman Joshi, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Sorry Bhai!, Chitrangada Singh takes up the role of Aaliyah, a woman who finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two brothers. Her performance brings a layer of charm to the narrative making it a movie that surely deserves a place on your watchlist.

8. Kirchiyaan

Cast: Chitrangada Singh, Sushant Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Vimeo

Chitrangada Singh stars in Kirchiyaan as Ritu, a woman dealing with the emotional aftermath of her husband's infidelity. Her strong performance explores themes of betrayal and forgiveness in the direction of the brilliant Sudhir Mishra.

Advertisement

9. Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow

Cast: Chitrangada Singh, Shiney Ahuja, Smriti Mishra

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: YouTube

In this mystery tale, Singh steps in the shoes of Bhavna Dayal, a woman torn between her past and present relationships. Her performance in this is emotionally enriched as she takes up a never-seen-before avatar. This is one of the best Chitrangada Singh mystery thrillers to watch.

10. Bob Biswas

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Zee5

In this actioner, Chitrangada Singh plays Mary Biswas, a devoted wife of a contract killer with amnesia. Her character balances tenderness and resilience in equal proportions making it a must-watch for all cinephiles.

11. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh

IMDB Rating: 4.4

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Zee 5

In Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Chitrangada Singh plays Suhani, an alluring woman who becomes deeply involved in the dangerous power struggles between Saheb, Biwi, and the Gangster. Her character is pivotal and brings both emotional depth and complexity to the plot.

Advertisement

Whether she's playing a strong, independent woman or a supportive family member, Chitrangada's performances have always left a lasting impression on the audience. Which one of these is your favorite? Let us know @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 13 best Madhubala movies that redefined Indian cinema