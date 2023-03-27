Asmita Patel Global School of Trading is the education sponsor for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

The year 2022 saw the top entertainment and lifestyle media house Pinkvilla host a spectacular extravaganza, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The awards show celebrated and honoured some of the most famous personalities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. The first edition of the event premiered on June 16, 2022, and gathered a massive 1 billion reach across all digital platforms. Some of the A-listers who attended the awards show were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra.

This year, Pinkvilla Style Icons is slated to make a grander and dazzling comeback on 7th April 2023. From an eminent panel of judges to a guest list of popular celebs, the announcement of the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards has already left the internet abuzz.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has announced a new partnership and it is worth mentioning. One of India’s leading schools for stock market trading and investing, Asmita Patel Global School of Trading has expressed its delight over its association with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of being the Education sponsor of the event. Led by Asmita Patel, a mentor with 17+ years of experience, the school is home to professional, seasoned traders as well as absolute beginners.

The first-of-a-kind collaboration between the global media platform and the global trading school is a big leap in spreading financial literacy and making more and more people aware of how stock market trading can help transform their lives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukul Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla said, “We are more than excited to host the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards this year and even more delighted to announce our partnership with Asmita Patel Global School of Trading as our Education partner for the event. A proud moment for all of us at Pinkvilla, the partnership will leave a huge impact behind. And we only wish to take things to a newer zenith with our upcoming awards show.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.