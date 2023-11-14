Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: 10 couples and their Diwali 2023 celebrations

Bollywood consistently takes the lead in embracing and honoring the rich traditions and culture of our nation. The recent Diwali festivities were no exception, as the industry united to revel in the auspicious occasion, immersing themselves entirely in the joyous atmosphere. From grand Diwali extravaganzas to cozy home gatherings, the past week unfolded with a plethora of dazzling star-studded affairs.

On November 12, the day of the Festival of Lights, our beloved movie stars enjoyed the festivities, each marking the occasion in their unique and enchanting ways. This year, the festival held special significance for numerous celebrity couples who celebrated Diwali together for the first time after tying the knot. Now that the curtains have fallen on these radiant celebrations, let's delve into a curated collection showcasing how some of our favorite couples basked in the festive glow.

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

This Diwali held exceptional significance for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, marking their inaugural celebration as parents to their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor. The couple, who exchanged vows in April of the previous year, added a touch of glamor to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash on the eve of the festival. Alia looked resplendent in a red lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Ranbir opted for a suave black kurta jacket.

The night unfolded in joyous camaraderie, surrounded by family and friends, including the likes of Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more.

On the day of Diwali itself, Alia took to Instagram, offering a glimpse into their festivities. Sharing delightful snapshots from both the grand celebration at Kareena's and the intimate affair at their own home, Alia unveiled a heartwarming photo of Raha's pink dupatta, radiating pure cuteness.

For their home celebration, Alia and Ranbir donned coordinated pink ethnic attire, creating a vision of sheer elegance. The duo was joined by Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and others.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone chose a more intimate approach for their Diwali celebrations, steering clear of the grand parties that lit up the town. Instead, the power couple graced their Instagram accounts with heartfelt wishes for their followers.

Ranveer exuded understated elegance in a white kurta paired with a striking floral print jacket, while Deepika's radiance shone through in a red suit. In a charming moment captured, Deepika planted a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek. The couple also shared glimpses of their pooja and havan ceremonies, offering a peek into the spiritual essence that accompanied their Diwali festivities.

Advertisement

3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli found himself immersed in the competition as India faced off against the Netherlands in Bangalore on the day of Diwali. Therefore, Anushka Sharma made her way to the city a few days in advance, ensuring they could revel in the festive spirit together.

The night before Diwali, the couple joined forces with the entire Indian cricket team and their families to celebrate. Virat, donning a stylish green kurta, and Anushka, beautiful in a vibrant pink and purple suit, illuminated the pre-Diwali gathering with their presence.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their separate appearances at various Diwali bashes in the city before uniting at Amritpal Singh’s festive soirée. The couple also created a cozy haven at their home, where they immersed themselves in the Diwali festivities surrounded by loved ones.

Their Instagram posts featured Vicky in an elegant white kurta and Katrina embracing grace in a white saree adorned with a floral print. The couple's families came together for this special occasion, with Vicky's parents, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, and other close companions joining in.

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra played the perfect hostess in Los Angeles as she and her husband, Nick Jonas, curated a lavish Diwali dinner at a luxurious restaurant. Priyanka was adorned in a velvet blouse paired with a matching dupatta and a resplendent golden lehenga.

The gathering included a select group of family and close friends. The venue was transformed into a visual masterpiece with stunning decor, featuring an abundance of flowers and candles. To top it off, thoughtful gifts for the guests added an extra layer of warmth and generosity.

6. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, basking in the glow of marital bliss after their grand September wedding, marked their first Diwali together in a celebration filled with love and style. The couple offered a sneak peek into their heartwarming festivities on Instagram.

Advertisement

Parineeti, the picture of elegance, adorned herself in a stunning maroon saree, while Raghav looked dapper in a black ethnic ensemble. The duo also showcased their teamwork in decorating their home, weaving together moments of joy and togetherness.

7. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple. The duo kicked off their festive celebrations in style, making a dazzling appearance at both Manish Malhotra's and Amritpal Singh's star-studded bashes earlier in the week.

Sidharth and Kiara then made their way to Delhi to immerse themselves in the warmth of familial celebrations. The couple chose to twin in the purity of white for the occasion, radiating grace and elegance.

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

9. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

10. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan posing with Salman Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's pic: 10 VIRAL throwback moments from Diwali parties