Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar's last rites postponed due to poor weather in Mumbai; to take place on July 22

Krishan Kumar's daughter and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, Tishaa Kumar, had a tragic demise on July 18 after a prolonged illness at the age of 20. She was frequently seen at T-Series film screenings. After her death, the family issued a statement saying that this was a difficult time for the family and also requested that the family’s privacy be respected.

The last rites of Tishaa, which were supposed to take place today, July 20, are postponed due to poor weather in Mumbai.

Details about Tishaa Kumar's last rites and prayer meet

Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar's last rites will be conducted on July 22. It was supposed to take place on July 21 but got postponed due to incessant rain in Mumbai.

According to ETimes, the family issued a statement saying, "Dear Friends and Family, It is with profound sadness that we inform you the passing of our beloved Tishaa Kumar, cherished daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Kumar, on July 18, 2024. Due to bad weather in Mumbai the flight is diverted to Ahmedabad causing delay in landing in Mumbai, hence we have to unfortunately perform the last rites tomorrow."

The time is 10 am, and the location is Vile Parle Crematorium, Vile Parle West, Mumbai. The family also added, "The prayer meet remains as per schedule. It takes place at Ruby ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, on Monday at July 22 at 4 pm. Your presence and support during this difficult time would be deeply appreciated."

For the uninitiated, Krishan Kumar is the younger brother of the late founder of music company T-Series and film producer Gulshan Kumar.

Tishaa's latest public appearance was in November 2023, when she attended the premiere of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol. Pictures of her with Bhushan posing for the cameras at the premiere also surfaced on social media.

