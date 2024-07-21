Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal welcome baby girl; Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic part ways and more

Another Sunday of July is here, and that means wrapping up all the important news that took place last week. From Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcoming their baby girl to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announcing the divorce, several news made headlines.

In case you missed anything, Pinkvilla has curated the list of headliners for you. Let's have a look.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first baby, a girl, on July 16. On July 20, the new parents made a collaborative post to share the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. In the photo, we can see the cute feet of the munchkin being wrapped together. They captioned it, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy."

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic part ways

After four years of togetherness, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his now ex-wife Natasa Stankovic announced the divorce. In an official statement, the ex-couple wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”

The note reads, "We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

3. Janhvi Kapoor was discharged from hospital after suffering food poisoning

As per Zoom reports, Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalized due to food poisoning, was discharged on July 20. Boney Kapoor confirmed the news and told the portal, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”

4. Nick Jonas' love-filled birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra turned a year older, and her singer-husband Nick Jonas dropped three pictures of her wife to wish her a happy birthday. One of the pictures also shows the couple kissing. Sharing the pictures, he penned, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in unseen PIC

To extend their best wishes to the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the parents-to-be, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, shared a picture with the couple. In the picture, Deepika can be seen planting a kiss on Radhika's cheek. DeepVeer also wrote heartwarming congratulatory messages for the couple.

6. Diljit Dosanjh’s manager asks choreographer to 'stop spreading misinformation' on desi dancers' non-payment of dues

Diljit Dosanjh's manager said that the official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor, who are spreading false narratives on social media. The singer was accused of non-payment to his dancers in the Dil-Luminati tour. A part of the note read, "The official choreographers for the Dil-Luminati tour are Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya and Parth (Vancouver). Anyone not involved in the tour should stop spreading misinformation."

7. Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away due to prolonged illness

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, tragically passed away on July 18, 2024. The statement read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

