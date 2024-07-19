Bhushan Kumar’s niece Tishaa Kumar passes away after prolonged illness

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, sadly passed away after a prolonged illness. Born on September 6, 2003, Tishaa was the niece of Bhushan Kumar, and the granddaughter of composer Ajit Singh.

She was also the sister of actress Nattasha Singh. Despite limited public information about her, Tishaa was frequently seen at T-Series film screenings.

Tishaa Kumar passes away after a battle with prolonged illness

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar, tragically passed away on July 18, 2024 following a long and courageous fight against an illness. Her passing has brought immense sorrow to the family, who are now enduring a profoundly challenging period.

In light of this difficult time, the family requests that their privacy be honored and respected as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.

The statement read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected".

For those unaware, Krishan Kumar is the younger brother of the late founder of music company T-Series and film producer Gulshan Kumar.

