Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan opens up on venturing into direction, fan-made edits, action films and more

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today and the Internet can't keep calm. His fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Even his ladylove Saba Azad , who went on a holiday with him and his kids recently, shared some unseen pictures with him on Instagram. She also penned a long beautiful birthday note for Hrithik. A day before his birthday, the actor got into a conversation where he answered the questions sent by his fans. From his upcoming films to his birthday plans, he revealed it all.

He also revealed that he is currently binge-watching the series, The Boys. Hrithik also said that Fargo has been one of his favourites. He also shared that he loves watching Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.

During the conversation, Pinkvilla's Himesh Mankad asked Hrithik to recommend a film to an aspiring student of cinema. He suggested an English film titled Arrival. He called the film 'complicated' but 'beautiful'. He said, "If it's a student of cinema, I would recommend watching a pretty complicated film but beautiful film called Arrival. It is a genre that is sci-fi which is my favourite genre. Arrival is a mind boggling film. I totally love that film. So as a student, I would recommend that film. And for a non-student, just for fun, I think if you haven't watched Angoor, you should watch it. It is one of the funniest films."

Hrithik Roshan on directing a film

Hrithik, who is currently busy shooting for his next, Fighter with Deepika Padukone, also spilled the beans on his plans of writing or directing a film like his father Rakesh Roshan. He stated, "I don't want to say yes because it's just too easy to say yes. But I think if I could I'd be happy about it is actually what I would say. If I could ever take the reins in my hand like this and command, I would be proud of myself. I think it would be a sense of victory and accomplishment. I would love the process but I don't know if I can yet. I still have to see if that aspect inside me grows."

Hrithik Roshan on action films

The actor also opened up about doing several action films. His upcoming film Fighter is also an action film. What is it in the action films that excites him even now? Hrithik said, "In action films, I love all the VFX, I love that there is an opportunity there to further cinema technically, using the new systems, machines and technology. There is a rhythm to action films, there's a pace, there's an ability to bring in contrasting elements like there's action and then there is a depth. That mix is very interesting for me. I love that pace in action films. I love that action films keep me fit. They demand the most out of me and I like doing them because they make me look good as well."

He further continued, "It's very hard to write an action film which is why I have not done many of them. People mostly write great events and sequences but the story seems to take a second priority in action films. They focus on the special effects, high octane action and all the big visuals but the story loses out. I like to see action films without all the VFX just to see if the story is working. If the story is working, all of that becomes a bonus and that's when I enjoy an action film."

Hrithik Roshan on a hashtag describes him

Hrithik revealed that YOLO (You only live once) is the best word to describe him. He said, "Well, I guess it would be YOLO. It's something new that I have learned. I think it would be that."

Hrithik Roshan on fan-made posters and videos

While answering a fan question, Hrithik revealed that he keeps checking interesting posters, edits and videos made by his fans on social media. He also revealed that he once showed a fan's work to the makers of Super 30. Does Hrithik see fan-made content on social media? He shared, "Not only do I see them sometimes I use them to inspire my directors. I remember there was that was made for Super 30, I took a screenshot of that and tried to have people get aligned to that kind of look and world. So it's been very helpful. Even in Fighter, very recently I saw something that was so good that Siddharth (Anand) and I exchanged messages on WhatsApp saying 'we need to do better than this now because that's the expectation'. It is always amazing when fans send things that inspire. I am very thankful."