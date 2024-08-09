7 best Bollywood movies like John Wick to watch if you are a lover of action flicks

Bollywood movies like John Wick belong to the genres of action, crime, thriller, and violence. There are several movies in these genres in Bollywood that are loved by fans. From the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to Lakshya starrer Kill, the list is quite interesting.

Speaking about John Wick, the film series is directed by Chad Stahelski. It is an American neo-noir action film series that follows the titular character, who is portrayed by actor Keanu Reeves. Wick is a legendary hitman who is reluctantly drawn back into the criminal underworld after retiring.

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, check out the below-curated list consisting of some Bollywood movies like John Wick for an enthralling watch.

7 best Bollywood movies like John Wick that are unmissable

1. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Animal is one of the best Bollywood movies like John Wick. It explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters. The song of a wealthy and powerful industrialist returns to India and becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance against those threatening his father’s life. Towards the end, a sneak peek of the movie's sequel keeps the anticipation. The title of the sequel is Animal Park.

2. Kill

Cast: Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala

Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat IMDB Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Theaters

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. After finding out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in.

On the other hand, Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves attempt a killing spree on the same train that Amrit is on. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

3. Kabir Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance

Action, Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the story, Kabir Singh (Shahid) is a great senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he falls in passionate love with her.

However, Preeti's family is against the plan of getting her married to Kabir, and he gets into an argument with Preeti and her family at his elder brother's bachelor party and then consumes alcohol and drugs, knocking himself out for two days.

When Kabir wakes up, he discovers that Preeti has married someone else, and his father kicks him out of the house for disturbing his brother's wedding.

4. Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna

Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna Director: Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun

Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: ZEE5

Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam starrer Badlapur is one of the most popular Bollywood movies like John Wick in the crime drama genre. When two bank robbers steal their car and try to escape, Raghu loses both his wife and son. Raghu, who is devastated by this incident, wants exact revenge on Liak and Harman in Badlapur for the murder of his family.

5. Rocky Handsome

Cast: John Abraham, Nathalia Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Diya Chalwad

John Abraham, Nathalia Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Diya Chalwad Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: SonyLIV

In the film, Kabir runs a pawn shop in Goa. He becomes friends with his little neighbor Naomi, an eight-year-old girl. After she gets abducted, he goes on a vengeful mission to get her back. This is one of the most acclaimed neo-noir action films, as is John Wick. Both John Wick and Rocky Handsome belong to the neo-noir action film genre and share similar qualities.

6. Gangs of Wasseypur

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

In Gangs of Wasseypur, we see Sardar setting out to avenge his father, who was murdered by Ramadhir Singh. The latter is a cunning politician and mining kingpin. In the ongoing war, many unresolved family feuds erupt, creating unrest.

7. Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix

In Haider, a young man is distraught after discovering that his mother's new husband may be responsible for his father's death. He embarks on a path of revenge and soon discovers that his loved ones will not be spared either.

Let us know which action film is your favorite in the comment section!

