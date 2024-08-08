John Abraham's fitness regime that can help you build a fit physique like him

John Abraham never fails to surprise fans with his body transformation and chiseled physique. Fans go crazy whenever his shirtless pictures surface. Recently, his shirtless glimpses from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan received a lot of attention and he was praised for maintaining a good physique. This article will give a peek into John Abraham's fitness routine, his diet, fitness tips by the actor, and more.

John Abraham's daily workout routine

From a sexy beach body in Dostana to a muscled bulked-up body in Pathaan, John Abraham always mesmerizes fans with his intense body transformation and this is possible because he maintains a balanced diet and regularly exercises.

In an interview with GQ India, fitness expert and celebrity trainer Vinod Channa who has been training John Abraham for a decade, opened up about the actor's fitness journey over the years.

He said that he has been working with John for almost 10 years. Before they started training together, the actor used to only practice weight training. The fitness expert added that the Pathaan actor didn’t have much experience with mobility and flexibility and during action sequences, he faced the threat of injuries and dislocations due to sudden movements. After this, they started adding mobility, conditioning, and flexibility workouts to his routine.

Sharing more details about John Abraham's fitness regime, Vinod said, "We train 3-4 times a week throughout the year for approximately one and a half hours. These workouts are a mix of weight training, functional training, mobility, agility, speed, and endurance. When a movie is coming up, we train for 3 months to get him ready for the role. If you have seen his movies, he has had to play roles where he has a muscular body as well as ones where he needed to have a lean body."

He also does cycling, running, exercises with dumbbells, crunches, leg raises, squats, and lunges. Speaking on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's show Shape of You, John once spoke about his routine that includes waking up early at 4.30 am every day. “I wake up at 4.30 am to read scripts. I train in the morning,” he said.

John Abraham's diet

John Abraham’s diet is really motivational. Speaking to Shilpa on the show, he said, “Over a period of time, I have replaced all dairy products in my diet. I don’t eat butter, milk, or cheese. I’ve also not had eggs for a while. It’s a moral decision.”

“You have to be goal-oriented,” he addressed those people who complain about the discipline required to lose weight. “Only when you have goals can you reach your targets. If you don’t have a goal, that’s the first obstacle in the path to your success," Abraham added.

The actor said that fitness is like a tripod and one needs to have good food, good exercise, and good sleep. If one gets skipped, the whole thing will fall into pieces. He also supported a plant-based diet because "like electric vehicles, it's the future."

Food physiotherapist Dr Prashant Mistry once shared John's diet secrets in an interview with Times of India. As per Dr Prashant, the actor takes 200 to 250 gms of protein daily to meet his dietary needs. The Vedaa actor consumes 4000 calories daily. His everyday breakfast includes a cup of coffee, multigrain bread with 5 egg whites, or any 100-gram fruit. For mid-day meals, he prefers 100 gms of oats or muesli with 5 egg whites or a protein shake made with one scoop of protein powder. For evening snacks, he eats lots of fresh fruits.

The actor is a home food lover and he admires sabji (vegetables), curd, salad, etc. He also consumes a lot of carbs like bajra or jowar, and gluten-free chapatis. John avoids oily and fried foods to maintain his physique.

In one of his video interviews, John shared that he hasn’t touched aerated drinks for more than 20 years. Alcohol-free, sugar-free, and nicotine-free lifestyles are some of the secrets behind John's fit physique.

John Abraham's fitness tips

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2011, John shared a piece of advice for fitness enthusiasts. He stated, “Before anyone starts working out, I would advise him or her to get a thorough check-up done, including testing their metabolism. It is only then that we realize how much we take our body for granted.”

He also added that it is important to love your body, it should be happy, and advised not to treat it like an object that won’t feel pain if you overdo exercise or follow a crash diet. He said, "Being cautious is my way to healthy living.”

During a press conference for an event, John shared that taking a break from alcohol, cakes, and fried foods is very important to have a healthy and fit body.

In case you are wondering how to get a chiseled body like John Abraham, start working out regularly and follow a balanced diet after taking a doctor's consultation.

