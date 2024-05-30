10 best Ranbir Kapoor dialogues that live rent-free in our minds

Ranbir Kapoor dialogues are always fans' favorite. He is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. Debuting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, Ranbir has done several successful films that became super hits at the box office.

His movies are not only famous for his natural acting skills but also for the way he delivers her dialogues, mesmerizing everyone. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Animal, Ranbir Kapoor dialogues never feel old.

Here are 10 best Ranbir Kapoor dialogues that are empowering

1. Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon ... bus rukna nahi chahta.

This Ranbir Kapoor dialogue from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular. In fact, most of his dialogues from this movie are quote-worthy. The above dialogue is powerful enough to motivate a person in life. It translates, ‘I want to fly, I want to run, I even want to fall ... I just don't want to stop.’

The story revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny (Ranbir), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin). These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future.

2. Pyar cancer ki tarah hota hai ... bin bulaye aa jaata hai aur maarke chala jaata hai.

Ranbir Kapoor dialogues from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil never fail to mesmerize fans. This line means, ‘Love is like cancer ... it comes without an invitation, and it kills us and leaves.’

3. Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai ... auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi bat'ti ... sirf mera haq hai ispe.

This is also from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This is one of the best Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic dialogues: 'The power of one-sided love is unique ... it doesn't get distributed into two, as it happens in the relationships of others ... only my right is there on it.’

4. Mere seene mein dil nahi dost ... jigar hai jigar ... aur woh kabhi tootta nahi.

This Ranbir Kapoor dialogue is from the movie Besharam. It translates as ‘I don't have a heart in my chest ... I have courage ... and that never breaks.’

5. Jab pyar mein pyar na ho ... jab dard mein yaar na ho ... jab aansoon mein muskaan na ho ... jab lafzon mein zubaan na ho ... jab saansein bas yoon hi chale ... jab har din mein raat dhale ... jab intezar sirf waqt ka ho ... jab yaad us kambhakht ki ho ... kyun hoon main raahi jab woh hai kisi aur ki manzil ... dhadkano ne saath chhod diya ... ae dil hai mushkil, ae dil hai mushkil.

This is from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The dialogue translates as ‘When you don't have love or admiration in your love, when you don't have a friend in pain, when you don't have a smile in your tears, when you don't have a voice in your words, when your breaths are just breathing, when the night sets in every day of yours, when you only wait for time, when you only remember that one person, why am I a traveler when she's the destination for someone else, my heartbeats have left me alone, it's hard to live in love, it's hard to live in love.’

6. Love, pyaar, ishq, mohabbat… jab hota hai, jisko hota hai… duniya badal deta hai.

This is the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. The line means when someone is in love, the world changes.

7. Pata hai, Yaha se Bohot dur, galat aur sahi ke paar ek maidan hai main waha milunga tujhe.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar has a lot of dialogues, and one of the most popular ones is the one above. The translation would be 'You know, far away from here, there is a plain beyond right and wrong, I will find it there for you.'

8. Papa yeh to shuruwat hai, bohot kaam baki hai papa. Usko milna hai, marna hai, aap nirash mt hona papa.

This is from Ranbir Kapoor’s recent movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The translation would be, ‘Father, this is just the beginning. There’s a lot to do. Need to meet and kill someone, you won’t be sad, father.’

9. ‘Ye bada janwar hai ye aapke chote pinjre me nahi samayega, ye apni dunia banayega.

This dialogue of Rockstar is truly inspiring because it motivates people not to stop trying in life until they meet their goals. The translation is, 'It's a big animal, it won't fit in your small cage, it will create its world.'

10. 22 tak padhai, 25 pe naukri, 26 pe chokri, 30 pe bachche, 60 pe retirement ... aur phir maut ka intezaar ... dhat aaisi ghisi piti life thodi jeena chahta hoon.

Who doesn’t remember this iconic dialogue by Ranbir from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? This line motivates us to enjoy every bit of our life. The translation would be, ‘Study till 22, job at 25, girl at 26, kids at 30, retirement at 60 ... and then wait for death ... who wants to live such a boring life.’

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to captivate our hearts with his dialogue delivery, and the above-mentioned list is the proof.

