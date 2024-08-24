Bollywood Newswrap, August 24: Shraddha Kapoor becomes 2nd-most-followed Indian on Instagram, SRK and Aamir Khan's UNSEEN pic from photographer's prayer meet

Missed Bollywood’s top news today while enjoying the weekend? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! Shraddha Kapoor has surpassed Priyanka Chopra to become the second most-followed person on Instagram. Plus, a viral unseen photo from a photographer’s meet shows Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan warmly greeting each other. And there’s more—check out all the day’s top Bollywood news below!

1. KL Rahul reveals being ‘scarred’ after KWK’s episode

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has addressed the fallout from his appearance on Koffee With Karan, where he and Hardik Pandya faced intense backlash and a suspension from the Indian cricket team in 2019 due to their candid comments about their personal lives.

In a heartfelt discussion with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Rahul revealed how the controversy profoundly affected him, altering his self-perception and confidence. He shared that the experience was a turning point, making him feel scarred and significantly impacting his sense of self. Reflecting on his suspension, Rahul admitted he was unprepared for such harsh treatment, having never faced similar consequences during his school years, despite occasional mischief.

2. Vindu Dara Singh confirms shooting Son Of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has officially joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy-drama Son Of Sardaar 2 and has commenced filming. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Singh confirmed his collaboration with Devgn, expressing his enthusiasm about the project. He revealed they have been friends since childhood and share a strong bond.

Although the film retains the same title, Singh noted that the storyline is new and filled with humor, promising a highly entertaining experience for audiences. He also emphasized the familial nature of his relationship with Devgn, stating, “Ajay is like family to me.”

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s UNSEEN pic from a photographer’s prayer meet

Veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar passed away in August 2024, and a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on August 23 to honor his memory. During the condolence gathering, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were photographed embracing each other warmly. A fan page on Instagram recently shared this touching moment, capturing Aamir Khan greeting his close friend Shah Rukh Khan at the event dedicated to Bandekar.

4. Priyanka Chopra stuns in burgundy saree at brother Siddharth’s wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday evening. She turned heads in a striking burgundy saree, exuding elegance and charm.

Photos from the event, which have recently gone viral, capture her with relatives and her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Priyanka's outfit was enhanced by a layered pearl choker and matching earrings, adding a regal touch. She also gave a heartfelt speech with her mother by her side. The pictures offer a glimpse of the bride and groom-to-be, as well as Neelam and Siddharth delivering their speech.

5. Shraddha Kapoor becomes the second-most-followed Indian on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor, recently celebrated for her role in the blockbuster Stree 2, has edged out global icon Priyanka Chopra to become the second most-followed Indian on Instagram. As of 3:00 PM on August 24, Kapoor boasts 91,910,709 followers, surpassing Chopra’s 91,839,504.

Virat Kohli remains the top Indian on the platform, with over 270 million followers. This achievement makes Shraddha Kapoor the most-followed woman in India, the leading Bollywood celebrity globally, and the top-followed actress in India.

