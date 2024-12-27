Bollywood Newswrap, December 27: Salman Khan’s family and friends head to Jamnagar for his 59th birthday; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha gives flying kiss to paps

Trigger warning: This article mentions someone's death.

December 27, 2024, was one of those days that was flooded with big news from B-town. Salman Khan, along with his family and friends, reached Jamnagar to celebrate the superstar's 59th birthday. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted leaving for an undisclosed location. Their daughter Raha won hearts as she gave a flying kiss to the paparazzi from the airport.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 26, 2024:

1. Salman Khan reached Jamnagar for his 59th birthday bash

A while ago, on December 27, 2024, Salman Khan touched down in Jamnagar to celebrate his 59th birthday bash. Soon after, his friends and family members also landed in the city. Celebs like Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Helen, Salma Khan, Nirvan Khan, Arhaan Khan, and many others arrived for Bhai's special bash.

2. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha gives flying kisses to paps

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also spotted at Mumbai airport along with their daughter Raha Kapoor. While the couple tried to check in, their daughter sweetly gave flying kisses to shutterbugs and said her cutest ‘bye’ to them before heading for their family New Year vacation.

3. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar’s teaser release postponed

Salman Khan’s fans were excited for his birthday because on this day, the team of Sikandar was about to drop the teaser of the film. However, the makers had to postpone the event due to former PM Manmohan Singh’s untimely death. However, the team did inform the fans that the teaser will now be out tomorrow (December 28) at 4:05 PM.

4. Orry dropped goofy pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

On December 27, Orry took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from a star-studded bash. The clip shows Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Veer along with Shanaya Kapoor. They were joined by Arjun Kapoor, Sharmin Segal, Ananya’s rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, and Anant Ambani, among others.

5. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif take ‘pause’ to enjoy quality time together

Earlier today, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his wifey, actress Katrina Kaif. In the image, they can be seen sitting on a seashore, facing their back towards the camera. Describing the photo, the actor wrote, “Pause.”

